Colombia's Gustavo Petro Diagnosed with Cancer

He added that he was remaining in isolation because of the precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Gustavo Petro, one of the most prominent leftist leaders of the Colombian government, said Friday that he was recently diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

"I decided to travel to Cuba to complete health tests, and they diagnosed on March 2, an early stage of cancer of the lining between the esophagus and stomach," Petro confirmed.

Petro, who lost the presidential elections in 2018 against incumbent president Ivan Duque, said that Colombian doctors confirmed the diagnostic when he returned from Cuba on March 18.

He announced he would be receiving surgery on Monday in an attempt to remove the damaged tissue unless the tissue was too delicate, in which case he will go through chemotherapy.

He received the support of politicians from all parties, including the far-right leader and former President Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010).