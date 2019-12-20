Colombia's FARC Demands Implementation of Peace Agreement

"We continue to demand guarantees and real implementation of the Agreement, the government of Ivan Duque continues to fail to comply," FARC stated.

In the midst of today's persistent violence against former guerrillas, the Colombian FARC party demanded the "real implementation of the Peace Agreement" signed in 2016 by the Colombian State and the decommissioned FARC-EP.

The recurrent demand followed the assassination of Arley Mejia, "another murdered peace signatory, this time in Valle del Cauca" (considered as one of the most violent departments in the country).

According to information released by the party, Mejia's body was found 'lying on the public road with multiple stab wounds with obvious signs of torture, without finger or toenails, with one eye outside the eye socket and signs of injuries all over the body."

Referring last weekend to the murders of former guerrillas since the signing of the Peace Agreement, FARC Senator Pablo Catatumbo stressed that "this is genocide."

In a context marked by violence, the UN Verification Mission in Colombia recently urged perseverance to make peace in this country sustainable.

"We recognize the commitment of the signatory parties of the Agreement to the peacebuilding process, as well as the effort and active participation of the private sector, civil society, and the accompaniment of the international community," the Mission expressed through a press release.