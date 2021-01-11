Colombia's Antioquia Department Saw Its First Massacre in 2021

On Sunday, 23-year-old Jonathan Acevedo was killed along with his mother and his stepfather by the "Gulf Clan."

Colombia's Police Commander Jorge Cabra reported the first massacre of this year in the Antioquia department where three people were killed on Sunday.

The massacre occurred in Betania and was attributed to the Gulf Clan gang, which is considered by the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (PRF) as the largest illegal armed group in the country.

Armed men murdered 23-year-old Jonathan Acevedo, his mother Maria Londoño, and his step-father Juan Zapata.

Cauca's Social and Rural Workers Organizations Network (Redosc) reported the assassination of rural worker Alfredo Garcia, aged 55, in Ituango. He had received threats from paramilitary groups for his alleged link to ex FARC guerrillas.

"This situation is due to a lack of a clear public security policy that really guarantees the life and integrity of the inhabitants," human rights defender Yesid Zapata said.

Thousands of Indigenous people in Colombia marched to Bogotá demanding to meet the president over violence and massacres by guerrilla groups on their land.



He has refused to meet them. So they staged a mock trial: “Today we tell him that he has cowardly barricaded himself in.” pic.twitter.com/zwIzzXO2FO — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 20, 2020

Sunday´s massacre came just hours after authorities confirmed the death of at least three people as a result of an armed attack in Caqueta. Likewise, seven other people were injured.

The Gulf Clan gang has suffered strong casualties this month as one of its key members John Zapata was capture on Jan. 4. Authorities also informed the capture of gang leader Jesus Machado on Jan. 7.

In 2020, 91 massacres occurred in the country according to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

Since the signing of the 2016 Peace Accords, 1,107 social leaders and human rights defenders, and 250 ex-combatants have been killed.