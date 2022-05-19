Colombians Welcome Leftist Candidate Petro in Bucaramanga

“The time has come to change the history of the Nation. A change of life”, Gustavo Petro announced from a stage surrounded by hundreds of people.

On Wednesday, the Historical Pact presidential candidate Gustavo Petro was received with a massive rally in Bucaramanga City in the department of Santander.

Some hours before people marched towards the Luis Carlos Galan square, where citizens chanted "Down with the Bad Government" while waiting for the leftist politician, who is also the leader of the Colombia Humana party.

During his intervention, Petro ratified his commitment to the conservation of the Santurban wetland and rejected the techniques of extracting natural resources that affect ecosystems.

On May 29, around 39 million Colombians will vote in the presidential elections. In the event that none of the candidates obtains half plus one of the valid votes, a second round would be held on June 19.

#DescuidamosA la Presa que se ha arrodillado a los Intereses CORRUPTOS, de las Élites y Clanes Colombianos.@jsanchezcristo menciona Reunión de Gutiérrez en Santa Martha y Omite la de GUSTAVO PETRO en BUCARAMANGA, y ING. RODOLFO

Creíamos en la IMPARCIAL de @WRadioColombia pic.twitter.com/xUj29JnUJ6 — POLITICA D LA VIDA���� DEMOCRACIA DE VERDAD���� (@JoseNorbertoCa1) May 19, 2022

The tweet reads, "We neglect the press that has knelt down to the corrupt interests of the Colombian elites and clans. W Radio Colombia director Julio Sanchez Cristo mentions Gutierrez's meeting in Santa Martha and omits Gustavo Petro's meeting in Bucaramanga. We used to believe in the impartiality of W Radio Colombia."

According to the Electoral Technology & Services's latest survey, Petro widely would achieve 36.6 percent of the vote in the first round. He will be followed by Federico Gutierrez, right-wing candidate of the "Team for Colombia" coalition, with 21.4 percent of the vote.

The remaining votes would be distributed among Rodolfo Hernandez (10.9 percent), Sergio Fajardo (6 percent), Enrique Gomez (1.3 percent), John Milton Rodriguez (1.1 percent) and Ingrid Betancourt (0.8 percent). ). The blank vote would be 6.1 percent.

The survey was carried out between April 23 and May 8 through telephone interviews with 8,000 people. It has a margin of error of 2.7 percent and a confidence level of 97.3 percent.

