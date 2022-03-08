Colombians To Elect 279 Parlamentarians On Sunday

About 112,897 polling stations will be opened from 08:00 to 16:00 throughout the national territory for this process.

On Sunday, 38 million Colombians will go to polling stations to elect 107 senators and 172 lawmakers for the 2022-2026 term.

About 112,897 polling stations will be opened from 08:00 to 16:00 throughout the Colombian territory for this process. The National Civil Registry Director Alexander Vega established "Schools of Political Participation for Ethnic Groups" to reduce the null votes and electoral abstention of Afro and Indigenous citizens.

He also enabled 250 voting centers in the consulates of 66 countries so that the 908,565 Colombian citizens living abroad also participate in these elections.

To consult which polling station they must attend, Colombians can access the website of the National Registry (www.registraduria.gov.co) and type their citizenship card number. Mask usage will be compulsory in all voting centers to avoid COVID-19 contagions. Vaccination certificates, however, will not be required to exercise suffrage.

