Colombians To Elect 279 Parlamentarians On Sunday

On Sunday, 38 million Colombians will go to polling stations to elect 107 senators and 172 lawmakers for the 2022-2026 term.
About 112,897 polling stations will be opened from 08:00 to 16:00 throughout the Colombian territory for this process. The National Civil Registry Director Alexander Vega established "Schools of Political Participation for Ethnic Groups" to reduce the null votes and electoral abstention of Afro and Indigenous citizens.
He also enabled 250 voting centers in the consulates of 66 countries so that the 908,565 Colombian citizens living abroad also participate in these elections.
To consult which polling station they must attend, Colombians can access the website of the National Registry (www.registraduria.gov.co) and type their citizenship card number. Mask usage will be compulsory in all voting centers to avoid COVID-19 contagions. Vaccination certificates, however, will not be required to exercise suffrage.
The National registry acknowledged that the ballot counting personnel and the voting juries are qualified to exercise their functions. It also recalled that citizens willing to vote must present their ID in physical or digital format since neither the passport nor the military record book will be valid for the exercise of suffrage.
On March 4, under the slogan "March 13 Begins the Change,” about 200 citizens accompanied the closure of the political campaign of the candidates for legislators of leftist coalition Historic Pact (HP) in Bogota. Singer Andrea Echeverri performed songs in this act.
Voting intention polls showed that the HP politician Gustavo Petro is the most likely candidate to win this year’s presidential elections, the first round of which will be on May 29.