Colombians Living in New Zealand Vote in Presidential Elections

On Sunday, the Colombian authorities installed the first polling station for the presidential elections abroad in Auckland, New Zealand.

Over 1,300 Colombians are expected to go to the polls installed in this country to choose between the Historical Pact candidate Gustavo Petro and the far-right Anti-Corruption Rulers League candidate Rodolfo Hernandez.

In Auckland, the elections began normally, according to Colombian consul Juliana Pungiluppi, who indicated that the polling stations will be open throughout these weeks. Colombian citizens will also have assistance from officials.

The director of the Civil Registry, Alexander Vega, reported that the electoral kits have already been delivered to all Colombian consulates abroad, emphasizing that all citizens registered abroad will be able to exercise their right to vote.

On Sunday, Colombian authorities officially closed the political campaign for the second round of elections to be held on June 19. Supporters of both presidential candidates held events in various cities of the South American country.

“Queremos vivir en Paz y Felices” Paola García, líder juvenil de la localidad de Puente Aranda, en Bogotá, explica porque quiere que @petrogustavo sea su presidente! #FamiliasConPetro pic.twitter.com/iOfWAUCOLM — Alfonso Prada (@alfonsoprada) June 12, 2022

The tweet reads, “We want to live in peace and happiness. Paola Garcia, a youth leader from Bogota's Puente Aranda neighborhood, explains why she wants Gustavo Petro to be her president. The families are with Petro."

Supporters of former guerilla fighter Gustavo Petro, who is widely favored to win the elections, marched in Cali carrying banners reading "Change for Life."

Amid shouts of joy, people carried photographs of his binomial partner, Francia Marquez, who is likely to become the first African-American woman to reach the vice presidency. The followers of the Historical Pact also held massive events in cities such as Barbosa and Velez.

“Be confident. In your hands is the opportunity to break with the shameful, violent, and corrupt past suffocating us," Petro said in a video entitled "Dear Colombia," which was aimed at mothers, youth, environmentalists, farmers, and all those who the system turns "invisible."