Colombians Living Abroad Start Voting In Legislative Elections

Since Colombia has no consular representation in Venezuela, authorities installed six polling stations in border cities so that Colombians residing in this country can exercise suffrage easily.

From Monday to Sunday, 908,565 Colombian citizens living abroad will be able to cast their votes for the legislative elections in 250 voting centers installed in the consulates of 66 countries.

The Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Francisco Echeverri virtually attended the installation ceremony of the polling station of the Auckland consulate in New Zealand, which was the first to open since it has a 17-hour difference ahead of Colombia.

Since Colombia has no consular representation in Venezuela, the National Registry installed six polling stations in the border municipalities of Arauca, Inirida, Maicao, Cucuta, and Villa del Rosario so that the 195,523 Colombians residing in Venezuela cast their vote easily.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also installed a 24-hour table for monitoring the electoral process in the United States, where most Colombians who registered to vote abroad reside.



To consult which polling station they must attend, Colombians living abroad can access the website of the National Registry (www.registraduria.gov.co) and type their citizenship card number. They can also download the InfoVotantes Elecciones Colombia 2022 mobile application for free on Google Play or App Store.

Echeverri recalled that citizens willing to vote abroad must present their ID in physical or digital format since neither the passport nor the military record book will be valid for the exercise of suffrage.

In the upcoming electoral process, Colombians will choose 108 senators, 188 lawmakers, and 16 seats of the Peace Corps, which are reserved for victims of the armed conflict.