Colombians Keep Protests After Govt. Failed To Reach Agreement

On Tuesday, President Ivan Duque refused to negotiate the Emergency Plan that would put an end to the economic and social crisis the country is facing.

On Tuesday night, Colombia's National Strike Committee (CNP) announced that protests against President Ivan Duque will continue after the organization's leaders met again with the government without reaching agreements.

"The peaceful strike will continue because the government refused to negotiate our Emergency Plan, which would put an end to the economic and social crisis," United Workers Central (CUT) President Francisco Maltes said.

The CNP made this announcement a few hours after Colombians began to unblock the roads so that Duque would have no pretext to avoid dialogue with protest representatives.

The Duque administration's spokesman Emilio Archila assured that there will be no agreements until the demonstrators unblock all roads and streets. "We will not tolerate this type of protest," the official said.

"Duque continues to justify his lack of interest to dialogue and reach an agreement. Yesterday, protesters unblocked at least 40 roads, which proves our interest in continuing negotiations," Maltes explained. "The Colombian Episcopal Conference and the United Nations (UN) have noted the substantial decrease in roadblocks, due to the subnational dialogue that has taken place between mayors and governors," he added. The leaders of the protests keep insisting on the Duque administration to comply with the pre-agreement reached on May 24, when three ministers, two high councilors, and over 50 advisors committed to guaranteeing peaceful demonstrations.