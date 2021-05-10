Colombians Denounce Ongoing Police Brutality in Cali

Defense Minister Diego Molano confirmed that 10,000 police and 2,100 soldiers were deployed in Cali to "guarantee security."

Colombian citizens on Monday denounced that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) continues to crackdown on protesters in Cali, the epicenter of the demonstrations that broke out against President Ivan Duque 13 days ago.

Videos spread on social networks show ESMAD members attacking and kidnapping protesters as of 23h00 local time.

"They kidnapped all young men from the Melendez neighborhood. Eight people are missing," human rights defender Yanis Ordoñez tweeted and rejected Duque's decision "to send armed police to massacre the people."

The police brutality upsurge came hours after Duque raised the military and police deployment in the city, in the Valle del Cauca Department.

While protests in Colombia have calmed in past days (Bogotá now see more marches than violence), violence rages on in Cali, where authorities reported 10 wounded by clashes between police & indigenous protesters. The continuation of #SOSColombia is fueled by police violence. https://t.co/WIeOXKKJRU — Megan Janetsky (@meganjanetsky) May 10, 2021

Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano confirmed that 10,000 police and 2,100 soldiers were deployed in Cali to "guarantee security." Citizens rejected the decision, considering that it represented a threat to the lives of protesters. On Sunday, armed men opened fire on an Indigenous march as it entered Cali, near the Cañas Gordas community. During the clashes, 10 members of the Indigenous guard were wounded. Cauca's Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC) assured that "the people were attacked by supporters of Duque and former president Alvaro Uribe in complicity with the ESMAD."