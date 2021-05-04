Colombians Denounce Escalation Of Police Brutality In Cali

Colombians denounced an escalation in police brutality during protests in Cali city, where people have remained protesting against President Ivan Duque's administration for six days in a row. The death toll stands at 12.
Images spread on social networks show Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) agents cracking down on protesters with blows, gunshots, and tear gas canisters. On Monday, Cali's governor Jorge Ospina called an extraordinary cabinet meeting due to the uncontrolled situation in his city.
"Cali is bleeding out. We defend life and democratic coexistence. We listen attentively to our communities in their clamor and right to live in peace," Ospina tweeted.
Demonstrations have occurred simultaneously in several points of the city. Cali's airport temporarily suspended commercial operations due to road blockades.
"Duque's hitmen are wounding and killing people in the neighborhoods La Luna, El Lido, and Siloe. They are perpetrating a massacre. They are killing us. This is how the President responds to the greatness of the people who resist," Senator Wilson Arias tweeted.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Spokesperson Marta Hurtado also denounced that members of her commission were threatened and attacked in Cali while recording protests.
On April 28, protests in Colombia started in rejection of the government's tax reform proposal. Although Duque withdrew the bill on Friday, demonstrations continue due to violence and police brutality.