Colombians Denounce Escalation Of Police Brutality In Cali

"Duque's hitmen are wounding and killing people in the neighborhoods La Luna, El Lido, and Siloe. They are perpetrating a massacre," Senator Arias warned.

Colombians denounced an escalation in police brutality during protests in Cali city, where people have remained protesting against President Ivan Duque's administration for six days in a row. The death toll stands at 12.

Images spread on social networks show Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) agents cracking down on protesters with blows, gunshots, and tear gas canisters. On Monday, Cali's governor Jorge Ospina called an extraordinary cabinet meeting due to the uncontrolled situation in his city.

"Cali is bleeding out. We defend life and democratic coexistence. We listen attentively to our communities in their clamor and right to live in peace," Ospina tweeted.

Demonstrations have occurred simultaneously in several points of the city. Cali's airport temporarily suspended commercial operations due to road blockades.

May 3 Cali, Colombia

People is dying on the current protests against the (awful) government of Ivan Duque, the police is making use of guns, their goal is clear and is silence the people https://t.co/4bRhLnTSkh — Shadowlord (@shadow3lord2) May 4, 2021