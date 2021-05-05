Colombians Keep Protesting Despite Curfew

President Duque ordered the blocking of YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to make human rights violations invisible on social networks.

Human rights advocate Andres Maiz confirmed that Colombians remained in the streets protesting on Tuesday night despite the curfew imposed by President Ivan Duque.

"Duque believed the curfew would prevent students, Indigenous people, farmers, and Afro-descendants from continue protesting against the systematic violations of their rights," Maiz said.

Colombians also rejected the statements made by former President Alvaro Uribe, who issued messages requesting that the Armed Forces control the protests in a forceful and immediate manner.

"Uribe's violent onslaught will bring more blood, desperation, and misery to the people who are increasingly impoverished due to the pandemic," Maiz stressed.

Why is Colombia protesting?



▪️ Protests began over a proposal to raise taxes on poorer people and cut some exemptions

▪️ The tax proposal was axed after protests

▪️ Protests widened in scope to address discontent over issues like inequality, unemployment, police violence pic.twitter.com/wwUlQRySPh — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 4, 2021

"I know seven young men who suffered eye injuries from rubber bullets. One friend also has head trauma and multiple fractures in his body after being brutally beaten by the police," he added. On Tuesday night, Duque ordered the blocking of YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to make human rights violations invisible on social networks. "The situation is becoming critical. However, the Colombian people have shown they are not afraid of terror, barbarism, and ignominy," Maiz pointed out. Since the beginning of the protests on April 28, at least 19 people have been killed and 800 protesters have disappeared.