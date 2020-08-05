Colombians Celebrate Ex-President Alvaro Uribe's House Arrest

“No one is above the law, whoever they are,” citizens shouted in downtown Bogota.,

Colombia's progressive social and political organizations Tuesday called to a "pot-banging" demonstration across the country to celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to order house arrest to former President Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

In Bogota, citizens went out on the balconies to display their jubilee before a decision unprecedented in the history of a country in which state terrorism has endured for decades with no former "top" politician having been punished for it.

“No one is above the law, whoever they are,” citizens shouted as they congregated in downtown Bogota, despite the health restrictions imposed on the crowds in public spaces.

Pro-democracy cacerolazo (protest of banging pots and pans) across homes in Bogotá, Colombia, after former President Álvaro Uribe is placed under house arrest related to bribery and witness tampering charges.

The meme reads, "The Pot-Banging to support democracy, peace, and justice is at downtown Bogota right now. Finally!"

President Ivan Duque complained about the judges not allowing his political mentor, Senator Uribe, to defend himself “in freedom,” while criminals are guaranteed not to go to prison.

The case against Uribe took shape in 2012 when he filed legal action against the Polo Democratico Alternativo (PDA) party leader Ivan Cepeda, a senator who had been looking for evidence linking Uribe to paramilitary groups.

“We are ready for this new stage that begins today; in all serenity, without arrogant or vengeful attitudes,” Cepeda said after the Supreme Court's announcement on Tuesday.