Colombians Begin to Vote in New Zealand

At least 972,764 Colombians residing abroad are entitled to exercise their right to vote in 67 countries.

On Monday, Alexander Vega, the director of the Civil Registration Office, announced that the polls in Auckland (New Zealand) began to serve Colombians participating in the election of president and vice president for the period 2022-2026.

At least 972,764 Colombians residing abroad are entitled to exercise their right to vote in 67 countries.

“The officials of our embassies and consulates are trained and prepared to assist those who wish to vote. For Colombians in Venezuela there are 6 electoral centers enabled in La Guajira, Norte de Santander, Arauca and Puerto Inírida”, Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez said.

Due to the time difference, elections in New Zealand began at 08:00 local time. Subsequently, the sites for the reception of the vote of Colombians opened in Asian, African, European and Latin American countries.

“This is who the US-backed narco-state of Colombia is afraid of being VP: an Afro-Colombian woman who fights for the poor, Indigenous, and African communities.” — @nickwestes



The first round of the Colombian presidential election is Sunday, May 29, 2022pic.twitter.com/QuvzKzL3hJ — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) May 23, 2022

Colombians over 18 years of age had until March 29 to register their identity card at the consulate closest to their place of residence. This was a requirement to be able to vote.

In order to be served at polling stations abroad, Colombians will not be able to use the password of their identity card or passport, according to the Civil Registration Office.

In Colombian territory, the elections will be held on May 29. So far, all opinion polls point to the winners being the Historical Pact binomial made up of Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez. However, if neither candidate gets more than fifty percent of the vote on that day, the two candidates with the highest vote will go on a ballot scheduled for June 19.

