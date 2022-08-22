Colombian Transgender Activist Diana Navarro Passes Away

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was among the first to express his condolences for the death of the LGBTIQ+ activist.

The fighter for the rights of the Colombian LGBTIQ+ community, transgender activist Diana Navarro, died this Monday morning, according to information made public by members of the community.

Navarro, who was the first transgender person to be part of the leadership of a political party, worked as a columnist in different media and communication portals.

According to an obituary of local Colombian media for which the activist wrote as a columnist, Navarro was "a lawyer at the University of Antioquia, she was the first of her gender to obtain a university degree."

Diana que hizo parte de la primera dirección nacional del Polo Democrático y ayudó en los esfuerzos de la Bogotá Humana en la lucha por la igualdad, ha muerto.



QEPD. https://t.co/JTWX15rKwt — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 22, 2022

Diana Navarro, whose birth name was William Enrique Navarro, was elected in 2006 to be one of the eight people in the national leadership of the Polo Democrático (leftist).

In fact, President Gustavo Petro, expressed his regret for the demise of the activist. "Diana, who was part of the first national leadership of the Polo Democrático and helped in the efforts of the Bogotá Humana in the fight for equality, has died. May she rest in peace", as posted on Twitter.

Petro's condolences were joined by the mayor of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, who said she was deeply saddened by the death of Navarro, "a wonderful leader of the trans community, a builder of the LGBTI public policy of Bogota and of the national policy of inclusion and equality".