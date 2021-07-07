Colombian Teachers Protest Against Return To in-Person Classes

The Education Ministry threatened to take away the salary of those teachers who do not want to attend face-to-face classes.

Colombia’s Federation of Education Workers (FECODE) called for a national sit-in on the outskirts of the Finance Ministry on Wednesday to protest against the lack of guarantees for the return to face-to-face sessions on July 15.

President Ivan Duque's administration has not considered biosafety protocols when ignoring physical distancing and increasing the number of students per classroom. So far, About 15 percent of the educational centers have not yet taken all preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Although it is expected that all teachers will be fully immunized by July 15, unvaccinated children and parents will still be exposed to the virus.

“Teachers have been ready to return to face-to-face classes for a long time, but it is the government that is not prepared”, FECODE President William Velandia stated.