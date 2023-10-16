Colombian State and FARC Dissidents Establish Dialogue

"We cannot convey a consistent message of peace to the world if we continue to harm each other," President Petro stated.

On Monday, the administration of President Gustavo Petro and the Central High Command (EMC) of dissident insurgent groups from the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) initiated peace negotiation talks in the municipality of Tibu.

"Today, Colombia aims to send a message of peace from deep within its own society. We cannot convey a consistent message of peace to the world if we continue to harm each other. A peaceful Colombia will become a global force for life," Petro stated.

On Oct. 8, both delegations also convened in Tibu to discuss the initiation of a ceasefire lasting until the end of the year and the establishment of peace dialogues. However, no agreements were reached between the parties on that occasion.

This time around, it is anticipated that both delegations will conclude their meeting with a presidential decree confirming the ceasefire and peace negotiations.

Media Coverage: "The only way for Israeli children to sleep in peace is for Palestinian children to sleep in peace, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said."#AlAqsaFlood#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/sh9bQUJZqn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 8, 2023

If this occurs, it will mark the second peace process negotiated by the Petro administration, following the one initiated with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Until recently, relations between the parties were tense. In May, the Colombian government unilaterally suspended the six-month ceasefire it had with the EMC in four departments after this guerrilla group killed four Indigenous minors they had forcibly recruited.

This week, when the government announced a halt to offensive operations, a soldier was killed in the Cauca department, and the Military Forces attributed the crime to the Carlos Patiño group, which is a part of the EMC.

"The stage is set for a new peace process in Colombia. I hope that all EMC fighters act with the utmost responsibility," Petro remarked.

"This responsibility is owed to Colombia's history and sends a message of consistency to the world. Conflicts are resolved through dialogue. For Colombia to thrive, it must be at peace. Our motto is 'Peace and Life,'" he added.