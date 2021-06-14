Colombian Singer and Social Activist Junior Jein Murdered

The 37-year-old sang in recent days about the massacres and forced disappearances in Cali at the hands of State repressive forces.

Colombian singer Harold Angulo known as "Junior Jein", one of the “Salsa chocke” precursors, was shot to death in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 37-year-old singer was attacked by men armed with rifles and a pistol when he entered a local nightclub to make a presentation.

Jein sang about the murders committed in Cali city, which he described as massacres and forced disappearances at the hands of State repressive forces.

Although the artist was immediately transferred to a nearby health center, he died because of six bullet wounds he received in his head, chest, and leg.

Protests in Colombia also erupt against decades of underground racism



Las protestas en Colombia también estallan contra décadas de racismo soterrado https://t.co/Z60yfxIVH4 via @eldiarioes @CamilSanc — Beau DJ Gaitors (@BeauGaitors) June 10, 2021

Since April 28, about 60 Colombians have died in mass protests and 2,300 citizens have been injured by the Anti-Riot Mobil Squad (ESMAD).

Although the initial demonstrations sparked against one now-withdrawn tax reform, they have continued with protesters demanding a basic income, opportunities for young people, and an end to police brutality.

On May 30, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the Colombian government to launch an independent inquiry into the deaths of citizens in Cali, where clashes between demonstrators and the security forces have been most deadly.