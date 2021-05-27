Colombian Senators Do Not Remove Defense Minister From Office

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel warned of the grave humanitarian crisis that this Latin American country is facing.

On Thursday, the Colombian Senate voted against the dismissal of Defense Minister Diego Molano, who has been accused by human rights defenders of allowing a wave of police brutality that has left 43 citizens dead so far.

With 69 votes against and 31 in favor, the Senate dismissed the motion of censure promoted by 18 lawmakers. During the vote, Molano was supported by the ruling Democratic Center Party, the Conservative Party, the Radical Change Party, and sectors of the 'La U' Party.

This political move has been influenced by conservative and center parties that do not support President Ivan Duque but aren't willing to hand over to the opposition a figure as strategic as a Defense Minister.

"Molano remains in power, but not for much longer. He will be persecuted by the people's censure motion. No one is spared from that. The protests will make him leave the Ministry by himself," human rights defender Sergio Gil tweeted.

Young protesters are being killed and vanishing without trace in Colombia ����



Allegations of police brutality are mounting, but the Government has denied human rights groups access to investigate. @humanrightsins @ONU_derechos @POTUS @JMVivancoHRW pic.twitter.com/hLgytmLuYO — Eli (@Elisa0101x) May 27, 2021

On Tuesday, Molano appeared before Congress after over 3,000 people denounced having been victims of police brutality during the protests that have been taking place nationwide since April 28.

"The senators who signed the Peace Agreement supported the motion of censure against Molano. We cannot tolerate more bloodshed as the Duque regime's conflict resolution," the Commons Party tweeted.

Shortly before the Senate voted on Molano's impeachment, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel warned of the grave humanitarian crisis that this Latin American country is experiencing.

"Colombia is on the verge of genocide because of the number of deaths that are occurring due to police brutality. The government must put an end to the excessive use of police force and dialogue with the demonstrators," he stressed.