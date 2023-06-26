Colombian President to Dispatch From La Guajira This Week

La Guajira is a predominantly Indigenous territory in which the Wayuu People represent 48 percent of the Department's population.

On Monday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro traveled to one of the most socially vulnerable areas of the country, La Guajira deparment, where over a million inhabitants reside.

His agenda includes meetings with authorities and local populations aimed at detecting and attending to the main needs of residents.

During the next six days, the Petro administration will discuss wind energy projects and deliver land titles to farmers, pediatric facilities to treat malnutrition, land to build a foster home, and a shelter for pregnant mothers.

The Colombian leader and his cabinet will hold work meetings with the communities of Riohacha, Uribia, Nazareth, Albania, Manaure, and Maicao.

At the La Guajira government's headquarters, Petro will lead a security council and a council of ministers, in which he will sign ministerial decrees on different matters.

On Tuesday morning, the Colombian president will visit the town of Nazareth, where he will carry out the "Social Dialogue of Authorities". Besides announcing works at the local hospital, Petro will sign a decree related to the Truth Commission that investigates the death of children due to malnutrition.

In 2021, poverty in this area reached 67.4 percent, which is the highest rate recorded in Colombia, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).