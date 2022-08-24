Colombian President To Present Labor Reform in 2023

From now until January, the Labor Ministry will carry out a process of agreement and dialogue with workers and businessmen.

On Tuesday, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro announced that his labor reform project will be presented next year as it will be previously discussed with employers and workers.

"We have called on business organizations and workers' unions to agree with the Labor Ministry on a labor reform that dignifies the working people. The result of their agreement will be presented as a bill," Petro said after a meeting with the National Trade Council, which is a forum that brings together business representatives from 21 economic sectors.

His labor reform will include matters such as the payment of night hours starting at six in the afternoon, salary equality between men and women, elimination of precarious contracts for the provision of services, and improvement of the job stability.

At this moment, however, it is more urgent for the Colombian Government to obtain the approval of the tax reform, which began to be discussed in the commissions of the Senate and House of Representatives. Through a tax reform focused on natural persons, Petro seeks to protect productive companies, promote equality and equity, and finance the state.

If approved by both chambers, his tax reform would allow the Colombian state to collect some US$5.7 billion per year. In addition, by fighting against tax avoidance and evasion, the Petro administration aims to achieve annual revenues of about US$11.4 billion.

During the meeting, the presidents of the business organizations expressed their agreement with objectives related to the fight against inequality and hunger and the generation of the greatest wealth for all.

In this sense, for example, Jaime Cabal, the president of the National Federation of Merchants, affirmed that businessmen are also interested in the well-being of the country by generating opportunities for the popular economy and the fight against climate change.