Colombian Police Stop Strike Committee's Caravan Heading To Cali

On Wednesday, police detained the National Strike Committee (CPN) caravan of approximately 50 cars and several buses while it was heading to Cali to support the protests taking place in that territory against President Ivan Duque.
According to witnesses, the agents stopped the vehicles at the Todos Los Santos bridge, in San Pedro, relying on the border closure decree imposed by Governor Clara Roldan in Valle del Cauca Department.
"We reject the police's arbitrary decision to stop our passage and we demand a meeting with local authorities. The government must respect organized and peaceful protests. Long live the National Strike," the CPN stated.
The "National Solidarity Caravan" left Bogota on Tuesday and it was scheduled to reach Cali at 14h00 local time this Wednesday. Upon arrival in that city, it was scheduled to visit the territory's several resistance points.
This Tuesday, Colombian immigration authorities also prevented entry into the country of an Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) delegation that sought to investigate the excessive use of police force during the protests.
The IACHR members were detained at El Dorado airport, in Bogota, because "the government wants to investigate first every complaint against our security forces before international institutions do so," Foreign Affairs Minister Marta Ramirez said.
From the Vatican, Pope Francis warned about the worrying violations of human rights in Colombia, and urged the government to "avoid harmful behavior that affects the exercise of peaceful protest in that Latin American country."