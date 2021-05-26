Colombian Police Stop Strike Committee's Caravan Heading To Cali

The agents stopped the vehicles at the Todos Los Santos bridge, in San Pedro, relying on the border closure decree imposed by local authorities.

On Wednesday, police detained the National Strike Committee (CPN) caravan of approximately 50 cars and several buses while it was heading to Cali to support the protests taking place in that territory against President Ivan Duque.

According to witnesses, the agents stopped the vehicles at the Todos Los Santos bridge, in San Pedro, relying on the border closure decree imposed by Governor Clara Roldan in Valle del Cauca Department.

"We reject the police's arbitrary decision to stop our passage and we demand a meeting with local authorities. The government must respect organized and peaceful protests. Long live the National Strike," the CPN stated.

The "National Solidarity Caravan" left Bogota on Tuesday and it was scheduled to reach Cali at 14h00 local time this Wednesday. Upon arrival in that city, it was scheduled to visit the territory's several resistance points.