Colombian Police Crack Down On Protests In Bogota And Popayan

Citizens have been protesting against President Duque for 15 days in a row to demand an end to police brutality, which has caused 47 deaths so far.

Colombians denounced that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) attacked peaceful demonstrations that took place in Bogota and Popayan on Wednesday night.

Videos posted on social media show police shooting and throwing tear gas canisters at citizens. Local media have not yet reported any deaths due to police brutality, but witnesses say several people were injured or arbitrarily arrested.

During the clashes, Bogota's mayor Claudia Lopez took to social media to justify the repression and order citizens to "stop throwing stones and objects at the police."

"Lopez is blind. She says that the city is a sea of calm and tranquility where absolutely nothing happens and the police do not murder, hurt, or repress. She is an accomplice of State Terrorism," activist Mauricio Babilonia tweeted.

Young Sol Reyes claimed that an ESMAD agent hit in the head a person who was marching peacefully in Popayan. Twitter users also reported that the police even harassed and assaulted people who were on their way home. Local outlet Red Alterna's journalist Kevin Acosta denounced that several policemen assaulted him while he was covering the clashes in that city.