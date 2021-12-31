Colombian Paramilitaries Invade Farmers Lands in Bolivar

On several occasions, the Agro-Mining Federation has denounced that paramilitary actions are carried out in complicity with local military and civil authorities.

On Thursday, the Agro-Mining Federation of Southern Bolivar (Fedeagromisbol) denounced that paramilitaries belonging to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) have been invading the properties of farmers in the Bolivar department for months.

"Urgent! Alert! Gulf Clan or Gaitanistas paramilitaries invaded Mina Mocha, Mina Facil, Mina Piojo, and Mina Mochila in the rural area of ​​Montecristo,” Fedeagromisbol tweeted.

The invasions of properties occurred amid air operations of the Colombian military forces, which have not been able to implement dissuasive actions to confront the paramilitaries who continue to terrorize citizens and forcing them to move to other areas.

On several occasions, the agro-mining federation has denounced that these paramilitary actions are carried out in complicity with local military and civil authorities.

Junior Jein was assassinated last night in Cali.



In September, he released a song “Who killed them?” w/other artists about how the state & paramilitaries kill Black people in Colombia with complete impunity. pic.twitter.com/Ta9flvVjym — Zoe Alexandra (@ZoPepperC) June 14, 2021

The residents of the rural areas of Bolivar have created “citizen commissions” to face the attack of the paramilitaries. These community efforts, however, have failed to guarantee minimal security conditions in the region.

In July, for example, several inhabitants were killed in the San Pablo municipality. The paramilitary violence also affected Mina Piojo town, where the president of the Community Action Board, Oswaldo Perez, was assassinated. A month later, dozens of inhabitants were displaced from their homes due to the presence of far-right armed groups.

On Sep. 26, Erley Osorio was kidnapped and disappeared by the Gaitanistas. Since the authorities did not act in time to find him, he was later found dead.