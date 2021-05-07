Colombian Lawmakers Tout Decree of Internal Commotion State

The state of "internal commotion" can be declared nationwide or in some parts of the country according to article 213 of the Colombian constitution. Its declaration would require the signature of all ministers and would allow the president to restrict the reporting activities of national and international media outlets as well as reinforcing the police.

Colombian right-wing lawmakers touted on Friday the declaration of the internal commotion state, which would entitle president Ivan Duque to restrict movement and access to information in the country dramatically.

The President of the Conservative Party, Omar Yepes, said that Duque would have to appeal to this constitutional resource and apply it at a national level unless the situation normalizes soon enough.

#ParoNacional7M��| La gente de la localidad de Kennedy en Bogotá se organiza y sigue en resistencia. “No a la Reforma a la Salud” es el mensaje que van a plasmar en los muros del Hospital de Kennedy. Se espera movilización hacia el sector de Banderas. #SigueElParo pic.twitter.com/KxUJq1SspH — Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) May 7, 2021

"The Conservative Party has insisted on the need to open a dialogue that links all political, economic, and social sectors as a way to overcome the crisis. If the current situation does not normalize soon, the Government will have no alternative but to declare the state of internal commotion," Yepes said.

