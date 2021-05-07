    • Live
Colombian Lawmakers Tout Decree of Internal Commotion State

  • The President of the Conservative Party Omar Yepes said that unless the situation normalizes soon enough, Duque will have to appeal to this constitutional resource and apply it at a national level.

Published 7 May 2021
The state of "internal commotion" can be declared nationwide or in some parts of the country according to article 213 of the Colombian constitution. Its declaration would require the signature of all ministers and would allow the president to restrict the reporting activities of national and international media outlets as well as reinforcing the police. 

Colombian right-wing lawmakers touted on Friday the declaration of the internal commotion state, which would entitle president Ivan Duque to restrict movement and access to information in the country dramatically.

The President of the Conservative Party, Omar Yepes, said that Duque would have to appeal to this constitutional resource and apply it at a national level unless the situation normalizes soon enough.

"#ParoNacional7MFire| The people of the locality of Kennedy in Bogota are organized and continue in resistance. "No to the Health Reform" is the message they will capture on the walls of the Kennedy Hospital. Mobilization to the Banderas sector is expected. #SigueElParo"

"The Conservative Party has insisted on the need to open a dialogue that links all political, economic, and social sectors as a way to overcome the crisis. If the current situation does not normalize soon, the Government will have no alternative but to declare the state of internal commotion," Yepes said.

The state of internal commotion can be declared nationwide or in some parts of the country, according to article 213 of the Colombian constitution. Its declaration would require the signature of all ministers and would allow the president to restrict the reporting activities of national and international media outlets and reinforce the police.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
