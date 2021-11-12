Colombian Indigenous Leaders Withdraw from Talks with Government

As a result, the indigenous groups announced that they will march to Cali and warned that they will defend themselves in case of attacks.

The High Counsel, indigenous authorities of the eleven peoples, and the Indigenous commissioners of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC), withdrew this Thursday from the discussion in the mixed commission with the Colombian Government, after it became evident that there is no progress on the implementation of the policy on indigenous lands.

The indigenous commissioner of northern Cauca, Nini Jhoana Daza, said that they left the table because one of the most important systems is the Environmental Economic Territorial Authority (ATEA) and if the Government is not clear about this policy for indigenous communities, it is better to stop discussing.

Daza said that the Government delays and evades the real answer that the indigenous communities want to hear when asked about the implementation or not of the policy for their communities.

The indigenous authorities added that the policy is to secure the land for the reserves, to give guarantees so that the first-nation peoples can develop their life plans, maintain their customs, their culture and dynamize their own economy and their forms of government, which is to say, to exercise their autonomy.

Without a policy such as the one proposed by the CRIC, the ATEA, the State would not be complying with the Colombian constitution, which promotes the survival and rights of the indigenous communities, the representatives of the native peoples denounced.

“Yo estoy de paso … si no cuidamos el territorio vamos a terminar mendigando en Cali”. Cristina Bautista, hermana mayor y vuelo https://t.co/joHSNJjPQK — Consejo Regional Indígena del Cauca (CRIC) (@CRIC_Cauca) November 12, 2021

""If we don't take care of the territory, we will end up begging in Cali. Cristina Bautista, older sister and flight."

The commissioners also added that the Government, apparently, is not interested in reading and understanding the proposal of the indigenous communities, for which they affirmed that they are preparing for a great mobilization to Cali.

In this march to revitalize the National Strike of April, they warned this Friday that they will defend themselves if they suffer attacks, in response to the rejection shown by some local groups before their arrival.

CRIC member Hermes Pete explained that the fight is not with the Police, the Army or the citizens, but with those who subject the Colombian people to slavery and misery and assured that they will not die cowardly and locked up, but will fight and struggle as dignified peoples.