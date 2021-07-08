Colombian Gov't Repression "Disproportionate" - IACHR Report

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) reported “excessive and disproportionate” use of force during the protests as it called for changes in the police and military systems.
"The response of the state was characterized by an excessive and disproportionate use of force, in many cases, including lethal force," the IACHR President Antonia Urrejola said.
"The international human rights mission that arrived in the country has been doing tours and collecting testimonies of what have been the aggressions by the security forces in the context of the protests in Colombia, reached the municipality of Facatativa, Cundinamarca."
The report included testimonies from 500 people, among them human rights activists, government officials, and victims. Moreover, the IACHR document reveals the use of firearms against civilians who were not participating in the protests.
The IACHR, an autonomous body in the Organization of American States (OAS), made 40 recommendations, including separating the police from the military. However, president Ivan Duque has not accepted the recommendations disregarding most protests as an "act of vandalism."