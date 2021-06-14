Colombian Govt Only Recognizes 23 Murders Due to Repression

Temblores states that from April 28 to May 31, 41 homicides allegedly perpetrated by the security forces were recorded.

The Colombian Ministry of Defense specified this Monday that 23 civilians have died during the protests in Colombia from April 28 to June 13, a lower figure than those registered by Human Rights organizations, which count 41 victims of alleged homicidal violence by the police.

The Ministry emphasizes investigating whether 11 persons were killed in the framework of the protests and specified that 19 are unrelated. At the same time, the Temblores platform asserts that from the beginning of the National Strike (April 28) until May 31, 3,789 persons have been affected by police violence.

Temblores also stated that the police had physically assaulted 1,248 citizens, and 1,649 arbitrary arrests have been made against demonstrators, as well as 69 victims with eye injuries.

In contrast to Temblores' figures, the Ministry of Defense insists that only 1,113 civilians have been injured, "of which 11 cases are related to gender violence in the framework of the day of public demonstration". For its part, Temblores explains that there have been 25 victims of sexual violence.

The Colombian authorities state that 204 disciplinary investigations have been opened for alleged disciplinary offenses by police members, 98 for abuse of power, 14 for homicide, 39 for physical aggressions, 23 for personal injuries, 2 for sexual harassment, and 28 for other conducts.

Likewise, the Directorate of Military Criminal Justice and the Ministry of National Defense indicate that they have 143 files against members of the Public Force in the Attorney General's Office, four disciplinary investigations, and 139 preliminary inquiries.

Alternative media such as Colombia Informa state that the Mobile Anti-riot Squadron (Esmad) was shooting directly at houses in the Chicalá neighborhood in Neiva on Calle del Aguante. "A child of approximately six years old and an adult woman leave a house seriously affected by the gas," they denounced.

Likewise, the platform reported last Sunday about the closure of Panamerican road in Cajamarca, Tolima, by protesters in the framework of the National Strike. "They reject the null response of the Government to the repression, police brutality, and paramilitary incursion in different territories of the country," they said.