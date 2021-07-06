Colombian Court Accuses Army Members of 120 Civilian Deaths

The court explained that the defendants were primarily involved in the assassination of 120 people reported as combat deaths in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander province between January 2007 and August 2008.

Colombia's special jurisdiction for peace (JEP) tribunal accused ten members of the military and a civilian of the disappearance of 24 people and killing another 120 while covering their true identity and reporting them as guerilla fighters who died in clashes.

“It was a pattern of macrocriminality, which is to say, the repetition of at least 120 murders during two years in the same region by the same group of people associated with a criminal organization and following the same modus operandi,” Magistrate Catalina Díaz.

La Jurisdicción Especial para la paz imputa crímenes de guerra y Lesa humanidad a 12 personas pertenecientes al ejército nacional por su responsabilidad en por lo menos 120 crímenes, en el marco de la investigación por falsos positivos en Norte de Santander Colombia. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/66rDp0rKVp — Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR) July 6, 2021

"The Special Jurisdiction for Peace imputes war crimes and crimes against humanity to 12 people belonging to the national army for their responsibility in at least 120 crimes, within the framework of the investigation for false positives in Norte de Santander Colombia."

It is the first time that the JEP accuses members of Colombia's army. According to the court, at least 6,402 people were murdered between 2002 and 2008; some victims included farmers and retailers.