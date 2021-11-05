Colombian Black Leader Killed in Rio Raposo Community

At least 1,261 social leaders have been killed since 2016 due to the presence of paramilitary groups that remain active in rural areas.

The Black Communities Process (PCN) denounced the murder of Edinson Valenzuela, who was the Sports and Culture coordinator at the Rio Raposo community in Buenaventura.

"With deep concern, we denounce the violent actions that illegal armed groups carry out in Buenaventura’s rural zones... We reject and denounce the murder of Edinson Valenzuela," the PCN stressed and recalled that he stood out for his work in favor of the integration of the Cauca Valley black communities.

On Oct. 30, armed men entered Valenzuela's house and shot him multiple times. His death marks 146 social leaders killed so far this year, according to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ).

Besides urging authorities to investigate his murder, the National Afro-Colombian Peace Council (CONPA) criticized President Ivan Duque’s government for not fulfilling the 2016 Peace Accord and providing stability to the area where militia conflict has escalated.

Two more social activists have been killed in Cauca, southwest Colombia: Rogelio López Figueroa on 19 Oct and Noé Corsini Zúñiga on 25 Oct.



Both worked on crop substitution programmes in the peace process and belonged to @COCCAMColombia, which has seen over 30 members killed. pic.twitter.com/yQaV13VhCe — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) October 28, 2021

"The confinement and unjust restrictions on the exercise of human rights these communities experience are inadmissible. Edinson Valenzuela was helping the community, developing it through sports and community integration projects and was killed for it," the Ombudsman's Office said.

Buenaventura's sports and cultural projects are trying to keep kids away from violence and crime by allowing them to interact in peaceful environments. Such was the case of the “Trade Your Weapon for a Goal” initiative in Rio Raposo's communities, where 960 children participated in a soccer tournament.

At least 1,261 social leaders have been killed since 2016 due to the presence of paramilitary groups that remain active in rural Colombian areas. The Duque’s administration has been unable to control this situation.