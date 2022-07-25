Colombia and Germany Sign Deal for the Conservation of Forests

The Ministry of Environment and the German bank KFW signed the contract of Financial Contribution and Execution of the Program "Conservation and Sustainable Use of Natural Resources" on Monday, the ministry's head announced through a statement.

"We signed this agreement for the conservation of our forests and biodiversity. Throughout the years of this great cooperation and strategic partnership with the Government of Germany and the KFW, these resources have been arriving through different programs such as Visión Amazonía and today with Herencia Colombia; they have been executed transparently with a very positive impact on our biodiversity, our forests and the communities that are there in the territory," he reported.

The agreement will allocate seven million euros for the protection of Colombia's biodiversity, which was also attended by the state agency Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia. This entity is part of the National Environmental System (SINA).

The signing was attended by KFW's regional director for Colombia and Ecuador, Álvaro Berriel. They emphasized that thanks to the successful cooperation between the two countries, significant results have been obtained in protecting the country's biodiversity and ecosystems.

"Colombia is known for being one of the most megadiverse countries in the world. We are pleased that German cooperation can contribute to protecting this heritage, which is so important worldwide," said Berriel.

The areas of intervention of this significant agreement will be the National Natural Parks Las Hermosas, La Chingaza, Alto Fragua and the Medicinal Plants Flora Sanctuary Orito, where a significant investment will be made in infrastructure, equipment and sustainable systems for improved management of protected areas and sustainable use in these territories and their connectivity zones.

According to the Ministry, this meeting between Germany and Colombia is another step that strengthens the cooperation ties between the two countries and follows a road map drawn up with programs of significant environmental impact.