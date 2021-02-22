Colombia: Water Shortage Affects 11% of Public Schools

In the country, one out of 10 state-run educational centers are in areas that do not have access to drinking water.

Colombia's Economics of Education Laboratory (LEE) on Sunday warned that at least 11 percent of the country's public schools do not have water access, which is a requirement for returning to the classroom.

"One out of 10 state-run educational centers are in areas that do not have access to drinking water," LEE co-director Luz Karime said, explaining that this situation occurs in only 1 percent of private schools.

The water shortage "is a serious indicator of inequality ahead of the return to face-to-face classes," Karime added as she presented the results of a research study regarding Colombia's education system.

For weeks, LEE consulted the bases of the 2018 National Population and Housing Census, the 2019 Formal Education (Educ) form, and the Educational Venues Identification System (Sise).