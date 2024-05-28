Colombia: Vice-President for Legal Proceedings against Fallacies

“The strategy of trying to undermine the credibility of our government is evident, but they will not undermine our efforts to continue working for a better country, with equality and peace for all,” said Márquez.

On Tuesday, the Vice-President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, branded as slanderous the information spread today with the aim of linking her to alleged acts of corruption and assured that a legal team will act immediately in the face of the fallacies.

I have nothing to hide and if there is one thing I have been known for in my life, it is for being transparent and firm in the fight against corruption," she wrote on her social networking site X.

She also said that she rejects the accusations made by Senator Jonathan Pulido, of the Green Party, and demanded an immediate retraction of his malicious insinuations that seek to involve the official with the acts of embezzlement that occurred in the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (Ungrd).

������️La vicepresidenta, Francia Márquez, respondió a la información que la relacionó con el escándalo de la @UNGRD, calificó las informaciones como "calumniosas".



Lee la noticia acá▶️ https://t.co/saLV4yjwcG pic.twitter.com/a2PnI8ZFgA — RTVC Noticias (@RTVCnoticias) May 28, 2024 The text reads,

The vice president, Francia Márquez, responded to the information that linked her to the UNGRD scandal, describing the information as "slanderous."

The controversy surrounding corruption in the aforementioned entity was uncovered several weeks ago, when former deputy director Sneyder Pinilla accused his superior of giving money as bribes to the president of the Senate, Iván Name, and the leader of the House of Representatives, Andrés Calle.

The scandal led to the resignation of Sandra Ortiz, former presidential advisor for the regions, who was also implicated in the allegations.

Following the allegations of mismanagement of public resources, the Presidency announced the formation of a technical committee made up of various control bodies to investigate the alleged fraudulent acts.

Although those implicated in the embezzlement events deny the participation of the country's top leaders, this event is used by opposition sectors as a pretext to attack members of the Executive.