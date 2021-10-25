Colombia: Two Massacres in Valle del Cauca in Less Than 24 Hours

So far the causes of this violent event in the capital of Valle del Cauca are unknown.

In less than 24 hours, two massacres were reported in Colombia, the first one on Saturday in the municipality of Buga, in Valle del Cauca, while the second one took place a day later in the Alfonso López neighborhood, northeast of Cali, where three young people lost their lives.

Armed men traveling on three motorcycles shot at a group of people who were gathered on a public road.

The facts were reported after 8:00 p.m. local time, on Calle 84 with Carrera 7, when the motorcyclists opened fire on them, according to information from the Metropolitan Police of the city.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) said that in the 80th massacre registered in the South American country in 2021, two young people died at the scene, while a third died at the Joaquin Paz Borrero hospital.

In its report, Indepaz cites a report by the Ombudsman's Office. This institution describes the area with conditions of social vulnerability, high levels of poverty, forced displacement, lack of job opportunities and challenging security conditions.

The presence of at least six armed gangs operating in the region is another factor that increases the risks for the population.

Masacre 80 del 2021



Fecha: 24/10/21

Valle del Cauca, Cali



Tres personas fueron asesinadas en el barrio Alfonso López de la ciudad de Cali.



"Massacre 80 of 2021. Date: 10/24/21. Valle del Cauca, Cali. Three people were killed in the Alfonso Lopez neighborhood in the city of Cali."

According to figures from the city's Security Secretariat, as of Saturday, October 23, Cali, the capital of Valle del Cauca reported 1,030 homicides over the course of 2021, an increase on average of 17% compared to 2020 (881) and 15% compared to 2019 (898).

In another act of violence in the South American country, now in the Santa Barbara neighborhood of the municipality of Buga, three people were murdered this Sunday, among them a minor of 11 years of age.

The 79th massacre, occurring in Buga, adds to two homicides that were registered last Friday night.

According to preliminary information, the attack occurred when a family gathering was held and criminals suddenly arrived and attacked the attendants.

Among the victims was a man who was a contractor of the Secretary of Social Welfare linked to the Governor's Office of Valle.