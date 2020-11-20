Thousands of People Marched in Colombia Despite Heavy Rains

New mobilizations are expected on Saturday, November 21, and on Monday, November 23, the day that commemorates the first anniversary of young Dilan Cruz's murder.

The torrential rains that fell on Bogota this Thursday did not prevent a new day of protests by unions and social organizations against violence and the economic and social policies of Colombia's President Ivan Duque.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the different cities of the country to also reject the Duke's labor policies, which affect labor stability by permitting hourly hiring.

The demonstration took place two days before the first anniversary of the beginning of the protests that lasted for several weeks between November and December of last year in rejection of the Duque's government.

In Bogota, members of the United Workers Central (CUT came out with drums as they led a bandwagon that marched to the Bolivar Square, which is the center of the Colombian establishment. Andean music groups walked along with them.

#Colombia | A new day of national mobilization will take place, "for life, democracy and the negotiation of the emergency plan," led by unions, workers' centers, students, farmers, and other social sectors.https://t.co/h4tiG6Nltt — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 19, 2020

Former combatants of the ex-guerrilla group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) also joined the protest to reject the violence that has taken the lives of 241 former guerrillas since the signing of the Peace Agreement in November 2016. In other cities such as Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, and Bucaramanga, small groups also took to the streets despite heavy rains. New mobilizations are expected on Saturday, November 21, and on Monday, November 23, the day that commemorates the first anniversary of young Dilan Cruz's murder by the Colombian police.