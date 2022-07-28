Colombia: Summit of Indigenous Peoples Aims to Strengthen Unity

The meeting is taking place in the municipality of Silvia Cauca, a territory of ancestral mixed cultures, with the aim of strengthening their processes of struggle and resistance.

Several organizations from Indigenous groups across Colombia are holding the Summit of Indigenous Peoples to strengthen unity and secure autonomy for their communities and territories.

The aim of the gathering, as expressed by participants themselves is "to strengthen the path of unity and autonomy of the native peoples, collectively devising the Colombian indigenous movement’s own agenda”. The summit is expected to last until Friday.

The Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca and six other organizations are taking part in the summit, following an agenda that contains topics to build political guidelines to define a common and united organizational scenario for the indigenous peoples.

Likewise, the meeting serves to identify the way to face the current political situation and to specify a programmatic agenda for the indigenous peoples of Colombia.

Last week, Gustavo Petro appointed Arhuaca social leader Leonor Zalabata as Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations.

He also announced that Patricia Tobon, an Embera lawyer and Truth Commissioner, will head the Victims Unit and Giovani Yule, a Nasa sociologist, will direct the Land Restitution Unit.

In this way, the next government of the Historical Pact begins to comply with the participation of the different social sectors that comprise it in the direction of Colombian politics.