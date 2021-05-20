Colombian National Strike Makes Duque To Engage In Dialogue

The Strike Committee will keep putting pressure on the government to demilitarize cities and stop massacring peaceful demonstrators.

After 23 consecutive days of protests against Colombia's President Ivan Duque, the National Strike Committee (NSC) on Thursday announced that it will hold new talks with the government in Bogota.

The Federation of Educators (FECODE), the Colombian Workers' Union (CUT), and the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) are some of the movements that will attend the meeting on behalf of the demonstrators.

"We will insist on the government to demilitarize our cities and stop the massacre of peaceful demonstrators. We will also demand an end to Duque's neoliberal measures," they stated.

Authorities have not yet set a date and time for the new meeting, which will also be attended by the High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos, a group of ministers, and representatives of the Catholic Church and the United Nations.

Police Brutality Leaves 43 Citizens Killed in Colombia -he Duque administration has fueled protests instead of containing them. In the last month, hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets. https://t.co/YUKXod67Ok via @shareaholic — Caribbean disaster (@BagalueSunab) May 20, 2021

Protest leaders and the government met on Sunday and Monday without reaching agreements. "Duque does not respond to the CNP demands, nor is he willing to guarantee peaceful protest," CUT President Francisco Maltes said. During Monday's meeting, Duque increased military and police deployment to disperse protesters from the country's main highways, even though ending police brutality was one of the Committee's main demands. Colombian citizens also demand decent jobs, educational reforms, greater social protection, and non-discrimination policies.