Colombia: Schools Open Before Vaccination Campaign Starts

This South American country will try to immunize over 35 million inhabitants from Feb. 20.

Colombian authorities on Monday approved the return to face-to-face classes, after over 11 months of virtual classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very happy with the children's return to classrooms," said a mother who also expressed that virtuality was a tough period for everyone.

The reopening educational centers gradually began on Feb. 8. Schools must shift class schedules to guarantee the minimum possible of students within the same space.

Compliance with this and other COVID-19 prevention biosecurity measures is a mandatory requirement in all open schools.

In Colombia ����, former Farc combatants of the #workercooperative Tejiendo Paz produce masks to protect the health of the Icononzo Tolima community from #covid19.

More on how our coops are reacting to #covid19 here: ����https://t.co/AVehMh1L1s#COVID19coopHOPE #solidaridad #paz pic.twitter.com/v0eonBYBnX — CICOPA (@CICOPA) April 29, 2020

The in-person school year started before the national vaccination campaign, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 20.

This decision is risky since Colombia needs to immunize over 35 million people to achieve herd immunity, which implies a vaccination rate of up 200,000 doses per day during 2021. This goal will be hard to achieve due to health system's conditions and problems with global vaccine availability.

As of Tuesday morning, Colombia had reported over 2.1 million COVID-19 cases and 59,290 related deaths.