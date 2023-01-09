Colombia Registers 2nd Massacre This Year - Indepaz

Three people were murdered in a public establishment in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood.

On Monday, Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced a massacre in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood in the city of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander department, which claimed the lives of three people.

Indepaz said that the three people were killed "while having a conversation in a public establishment" in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood. Among them was a woman who died while being taken to the hospital.

The victims are Jose Francisco Quintero Robles, 43, and Darkis Lorena Acevedo Villamizar, 26, while the other man remains unidentified, according to the agency.

Indepaz also reported that Junior Alexander Gaona Cuadros was seriously injured during the attack. Gaona was taken by cab to the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital.

�� #02masacresen2023



�� Fecha: 08/01/23

�� Lugar: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander

�� Nº de Víctimas: 3 personas



➡️ Tres personas fueron asesinadas en el barrio Alfonso Gómez de la ciudad de Cúcuta mientras departían en un establecimiento público. pic.twitter.com/u1gucuCwjK — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) January 9, 2023

Date: 01/08/23 Place: Cúcuta, Norte de Santander Number of Victims: 3 people. Three people were murdered in the Alfonso Gómez neighborhood of the city of Cúcuta while they were having a conversation in a public establishment.

Armed groups such as the 33rd Front, the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Gulf Clan, the Rastrojos, the Aragua Train and local gangs operate in the area, Indepaz added.

Last week, the first massacre of this year was reported, which claimed the lives of 4 people on the night of January 1. The gun attack was perpetrated in the municipality of Rio de Oro, Cesar department in an establishment known as El Pentágono on the Ocaña - Río de Oro road.

The Colombian institute reported 94 massacres last year, while in 2021 the figure was 95.