Colombia Records 80th Massacre in 2022 -Indepaz

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) registered this Tuesday the murder of four men in the municipality of Puerto Lleras, in the department of Meta, adding to 80 massacres in the country this year.

"Four men were murdered in the village of El Caribe, jurisdiction of the municipality of Puerto Lleras. The bodies of these people were found with several signs of violence," Indepaz said.

According to the entity, the identity of the individuals is unknown, it is only specified that "they were young men between 20 and 25 years old" and that briefcases with hammocks and rubber boots were found next to the bodies.

Ana María Guevara, in charge of Puerto Lleras, said that "the peasants alerted the authorities that there were four lifeless men abandoned in the village of El Caribe, 20 minutes from the town center" of the municipality.

Massacre #80 occurred in 2022. 09/19/22. Puerto Lleras, Meta. 4 people. Four men were murdered in the village of El Caribe, jurisdiction of the municipality of Puerto Lleras. The bodies of these people were found with various signs of violence.

The Public Prosecutor's Office official added that "the causes are unknown at this time. We will meet in a security council to take measures regarding this type of criminal acts."

The Secretary of Government of Meta, Hernan Gomez, said that initially it is assumed the incident relates to a gang war, noting that one of the victims had a criminal record and had been released from prison three months ago.

The Ombudsman's Office issued the early warning AT042/19 according to which the risk "of violations to the rights of the resident population in the jurisdictions of the municipalities of Puerto Rico, Puerto Lleras and Vista Hermosa is determined by the violent mechanisms of social control imposed by the armed sectors."

Indepaz said the groups operating in the area are the so-called Clan del Golfo (AGC), dissidents of the 1st and 7th Fronts of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and other local structures.



