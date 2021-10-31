Colombia: Massacres Climb to 82 So Far This Year

Three bodies shot in the extremities and face were found in the El Carmen municipality in the Norte de Santander department.

In Colombia, a new massacre was reported in the El Carmen municipality located in the Norte de Santander department, where three men were killed.

The victims were taken from their homes to the border area of the Caracoli and El Carmen, where they were killed by armed men.

The corpses were found on Saturday in a wooded sector. They had been shot in the face and extremities.

The victims have not been identified so far due to the presence of illegal armed groups in the area.

@KarimKhanQC Please #Colombia is under 20-years-corrupt governments leading human rights violations, torture, extrajudicial executions and massacres. In your hands are the justice that is demanding by a lot of victims from many years ago: mothers, young people and many more #sos https://t.co/YGYxg6mTdk — Leo P (@LeoPini77) October 26, 2021

It is the 82nd massacre to be registered in the South American country so far this year, according to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

There has been a territorial dispute over activities among illegal organizations operating in the region.

Local authorities maintain operations to stop the advance of armed groups, such as the National Liberation Army (ELN), drug trafficking groups, and the Dissidence.