Colombia: Leftist Gustavo Petro wins Primary

With nearly 64% of the vote counted, the leftist candidate for the Historic Pact for Colombia is the winner of that political coalition's primary.

On Sunday, about 39 million Colombians go to the polls to elect the new members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, among whom are 16 lawmakers who will occupy the "peace seats" in the Lower House that are reserved for victims of the armed conflict. The electoral process will take place in Colombian territory from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm.

On this day, citizens will also take part in primary elections to choose the candidates who will participate in the May 29 presidential elections. Below are the main developments of these electoral processes as they happen.

MARCH 13

Petro sweeps and will be the presidential candidate of the Historic Pact for Colombia

Senator Gustavo Petro won massively with over 80% of the votes in the presidential primary of the coalition Pacto Histórico, thus becoming the candidate for the Presidency of Colombia for this leftist coalition.

With 74,13% of the votes counted, Petro sweeps the left-wing primary with more than 3.2 million votes (80,26%), while social activist Francia Márquez, another of the most recognized faces of the coalition, is in second place with 14,20% and 570.869 votes.

"Fico" Gutiérrez is emerging as the candidate of the Colombian right-wing sector



The former Mayor of Medellin Federico "Fico" Gutierrez won this Sunday in the primary of the coalition Team for Colombia and is the virtual candidate for that right-wing coalition in the presidential elections of May 29.

With 70,76% % of the votes counted, Gutiérrez, popularly known as "Fico", obtained a little more than one million and a half votes, equivalent to 54.50 %, followed by conservative former mayor of Barranquilla, Alex Char, with close to 450.000 votes (16.40 %).

Petro has reached an insurmountable lead in the Historic Pact for Colombia

#Colombia #GustavoPetro: Gustavo Petro will be the presidential candidate for the leftist "Historic Pact for Colombia" with over 80% of the vote and nearly 70% of the polls counted

Petro, Gutierrez and Amaya currently lead in their respective political coalitions as they define who will represent the three conglomerates in the upcoming presidential elections

#Colombia Currently leading Colombia's Consultation to pick presidential candidates (5th bulletin)

Centro Esperanza Coalition: Carlos Amaya: 37,12%



Team For Colombia: Fico Gutiérrez: 50,24%



Pacto Histórico (Historic Pact for Colombia): Gustavo Petro: 80,34% — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 13, 2022

Polls have closed in Colombia

Results are expected throughout the evening.

International observers warn about electoral irregularities. In its first report, the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) highlighted that election day was marked by some "not very positive factors" such as difficulties in Civil Registry's tech infrastructure, since 181 reports had been received on possible irregularities in its application.

Many citizens were also unable to vote easily due to the relocation of polling stations in El Encanto, Amazonas, El Resguardo, la Voragine, and Arauquita. It was confirmed that authorities did not provide citizens with cards to vote in the primary presidential elections in six municipalities where the “Peace Seats” are located.

Sahagun city electoral authorities attempt to induce vote. In the primary elections of presidential candidates, they refused to give citizens ballots with the candidates of the Historical Pact, alleging that this leftist coalition did not have representatives in the Lower House.

The CNR and public institutions activate a security plan. This initiative seeks to counteract the high flow of attacks towards the Civil National Register's website and the Info Votantes app. The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) recalled that none of these platforms is linked to the voting counting software, which has not presented flaws.

Citizens reject that CNR arbitrarily changed their voting center. "Citizens cannot denounce this situation because there is no physical or digital information about polling stations," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez stressed, recalling that the Info Votante app and the CNR web page continue to be down.

Unknown criminals block roads in the La Guajira department. Journalist Katia Salim pointed out that such action represents an "electoral crime", for it seeks to prevent citizens from attending polling stations.

The murder of social leaders in Colombia put into global context: pic.twitter.com/6AsURxBIVg — Gideon Long (@gideon_long) March 4, 2022

The Civil National Register (CNR) web page and Info Voters app are down. This situation prevents citizens from consulting in which polling station they should vote.

"Dear CNR President Alexander Vega, it is your duty to ensure that citizens have easy and timely access to registration information and polling stations. Please fulfill that elementary guarantee," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez stated.

The National Police Director Jorge Vargas urged citizens to vote as early as possible. Heavy rainfall has been registered across the national territory.

President Ivan Duque casts his vote at Bolivar Square polling station in Bogota. "I want to congratulate electoral authorities, security officials, and international observers for having worked so hard to have this true celebration of democracy," he said.

Besides welcoming that the victims of the armed conflict participate in this process, he urged all citizens to denounce any attempt of vote coercion or fraud. “Let these elections be an opportunity to reflect on and reject polarization in our society,” the President stated.

Over 240,000 security agents will monitor the elections. The electoral authorities installed 110,758 polling stations in the national territory and 1,251 polling stations abroad. The security of the voting sites will be protected by over 240,000 public agents, who will also protect some 180 electoral observers from 35 countries.

Alcohol ban started on Saturday. Bogota will take extreme security measures to facilitate the vote of almost 6 million citizens. In this city and throughout the Colombian territory, people are prohibited from drinking alcohol from Saturday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. until Monday, March 14 at 6:00 a.m.