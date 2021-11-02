    • Live
News > Colombia

Colombia: Landslide in Nariño Leaves 6 People Dead, 20 Missing

  • A landslide in Mallama, Nariño has left 6 dead and several missing. Heavy rains have the department and several areas of Colombia on alert.

    A landslide in Mallama, Nariño has left 6 dead and several missing. Heavy rains have the department and several areas of Colombia on alert. | Photo: Twitter/@ProfeLRodriguez

Published 2 November 2021 (4 hours 33 minutes ago)
At least six people died and a score are missing due to a landslide of mud and stones that swept away two houses in the Colombian municipality of Mallama (Nariño), local media reported.

"The number of dead in a serious landslide in Mallama rises to six; in addition, there are 11 injured, two serious, and several people missing; the emergency occurred in the early hours of the morning due to heavy rains," published the local TV news program Noticias Caracol on its Twitter account.

For his part, the director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management in Nariño, Jader Gaviria, indicated that rescue work continues, since the landslide was "quite large."

Due to the landslide, the road that connects the cities of Pasto and Tumaco is totally closed, for which the state-owned National Roads Institute (Invías) informed that it sent workers and excavating machines to the area, where heavy rains persist.

"Tragedy in Nariño (Mallama) due to heavy rains in the early morning. 6 dead and more than 11 injured, several missing. Meanwhile, Duque boasted at #COP26 about his 'fight against climate change.' It's starting to rain again. Please RT."

Witnesses of the incident report that several vehicles were also swept away by the avalanche and that most of the victims were customers of an establishment called Chongo, who were having lunch at the place when the landslide occurred.

The mayor of Mallama, Óscar Bastidas, told local radio station Blu Radio that seven people were rescued alive and taken to the local hospital due to their injuries.

Post with no comments.