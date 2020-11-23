Colombia: Landslide Leaves Seven People Dead and Nine Injured

Rescue workers continue the search for more victims among the rubble.

Colombia's authorities Monday informed that at least seven people died and nine others were injured after a landslide in the town of Puerto Valdivia, Antioquia Department.

The nine people injured that have been found so far were transferred to care centers, according to local outlets.

"It is still impossible to confirm the number of deaths and missing people there is. Local authorities don't know exactly how many people were there at the time of the event," Antioquia Fire Department's Commander Jader Gomez said.

The emergency occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. Rescue officials reported they are working to recover the people trapped and to allow vehicles to pass through the roadblock.

Antioquia's Administrative Department of Risk Management (Dagran) said that the collapse covered a shopping mall where there were about 20 people. Valdivia's Mayor Olga Arroyave explained that the event "occurred in a cafeteria where several people were standing when the displacement arrived. The personnel of Firemen is helping to rescue more people." "Army troops have guaranteed security as it has supported the relief workers in the emergency caused by Hurricane Iota's heavy rains," Major General Juan Ramirez tweeted.