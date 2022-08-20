Colombia: Indepaz Confirms Another Massacre in Northern Bogota

A new massacre, the 64th in Colombia so far in 2022, was registered in the north of Bogota, after four bodies, three men and a woman, were found inside a van, reported the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

This discovery took place on Autopista Norte and Calle 223 in the Colombian capital, after neighbors alerted the authorities, who later found the bodies in bags inside a car.

The deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police of Bogota, Colonel Helbert Benavides, said that the bodies found showed signs of torture and were between 25 and 40 years old.

The sectional director of the Attorney General's Office in Bogota, Jose Manuel Martinez, said that the investigation cannot yet reveal whether the massacre is related to the Tren de Araguao criminal gang.

"It is very hasty to advance hypotheses with the Tren de Araguao or that it is related to the bodies in bags found in Bogota, it is hasty to link the fact with these cases, there is another modus operandi," said the official Martinez.

Besides knowing the identity of one of the victims, the authorities established that inside the vehicle several purchase invoices, high fashion clothes and a baseball bat were found.

The authorities offered a reward of 20 million pesos to find those responsible for this massacre, however, the first hypothesis is that it was a settling of scores for drug trafficking.