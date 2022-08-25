Colombia: INDEPAZ Denounces Two New Massacres

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced two massacres that claimed three people's lives this Thursday.

The first massacre occurred in Buga, department of Valle del Cauca, inside a house, where armed men entered the residence in the neighborhood of Ita killing three people, INDEPAZ said.

Reports from the authorities said the victims were Fernando Leal Martinez, 45 years old, Gustavo, 35 years old, and Beatriz Amanda Giraldo, 57. INDEPAZ said there was also one person injured, whose identity is unknown now.

The Ombudsman's Office issued an early warning resolution for the municipalities of El Cerrito, Guadalajara de Buga, and Palmira. It was noted the presence of groups that "sell their services to the main illegal armed actors and drug traffickers, in activities such as the sale and retail of psychoactive substances, contract killings and intelligence work."

Masacre #68 ocurrida en 2022



�� Fecha: 25/08/22

�� Lugar: Bogotá D.C

�� Nº de Víctimas: 3 personas



➡️ Tres personas fueron encontradas al interior de una carreta en el barrio El Amparo de la localidad de Kennedy, los cuerpos fueron encontrados en bolsas y con signos de tortura. pic.twitter.com/520BP8ft9k — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) August 25, 2022

Massacre #68 occurred in 2022. Date: 08/25/22 Place: Bogota DC Number of Victims: 3 people. Three people were found inside a cart in the El Amparo neighborhood of the town of Kennedy; the bodies were found in bags and with signs of torture.

Among the groups operating in the area, Indepaz recognizes the Adán Izquierdo Company of the Western Coordinating Command, local gangs and the National Liberation Army (ELN) in rural areas. The presence of the Third Division of the Colombian Army was also noted.

About the second massacre registered in Bogotá this Thursday, it is said that the three people were found inside a cart in plastic bags in the neighborhood of El Amparo, in the locality of Kennedy.

The people show signs of torture and their identity is still unknown, Indepaz said, and added that the Ombudsman's Office warns about the situation in the capital, alluding to the conformation of a criminal network in the city to carry out different activities.

The Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), Los Paisas, Oficina del Valle de Aburra, Tren de Aragua, ELN, dissidents, local gangs and the Fifth Division of the Colombian Army are the military groups operating in the territory.