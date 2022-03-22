Colombia: Humanitarian Caravan Goes to Arauca

The caravan, which departed from Bogota on Monday afternoon, is comprised of the Colombia-Europe-United States Coordination, which brings together more than 200 human rights and social organizations.

Since early 2022, reports against violent events perpetrated by irregular groups and the worsening of the war, forcing the forced and massive displacement of communities, forced recruitment of children, threats and assassinations of social leaders, have been increasing.

The risks for the civilian population with the strengthening of the State’s military presence are also added.

In a recent interview, Camilo González, director of the Institute for Peace and Development Studies (INDEPAZ), told Prensa Latina that what is happening in Arauca is a dispute over the territory that seems to be, as a first resort, a confrontation between groups of the National Liberation Army (ELN) with residual dissidents from the peace process.

But the reality is that there is a border problem there, because it is a strip of land where there are not only armed groups, but also it is an area where there are many interests in the trafficking of products, oil and diverse wealth, Gonzalez said.

In view of the serious situation in Arauca and the border with Venezuela, the communities and several organizations in northeastern Colombia are calling for the cessation of hostilities between the armed forces and have also formulated proposals for the transformation of the conflict in the area.

#PBIacompaña a @Ccajar en la #caravanahumanitaria por la vida, la paz y la permanencia en el territorio en #Arauca, donde organizaciones defensoras de #DDHH y víctimas se reunen para plantear medidas y garantías ante conflicto armado. Urgen #AcuerdosHumanitarios pic.twitter.com/5GrrUMiiVX — PBI Colombia (@PBIColombia) March 22, 2022

The main act of violence this year occurred on January 19, when at least 5 social organizations and 56 of their members were victims of a car bomb attack, which left one person dead and 15 wounded. The escalation of the conflict in Arauca has also left about 2 400 people displaced, of whom 52 people are demobilized or signatories of the peace agreement between the FARC and the Colombian government, and 4 people kidnapped.

As the situation continues to worsen without a foresees of a soon solution to the conflict in Arauca and the border with Venezuela, the communities and several organizations in northeastern Colombia are calling for the end of hostilities between the armed forces, creating proposals for the de-escalation of the conflict in the area.