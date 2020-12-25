Colombia: Duque Extends Peace Accord's Follow-up Until 2022

Experts hold that the decision is another cynical attempt to make people believe that President Ivan Duque is committed to achieving peace in his country.

Colombia's government and militants of the Revolutionary Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) Thursday extended until January 2022 the Commission devoted to promoting the Peace Agreement's implementation.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Commission for the Promotion, Follow-up, and Verification of Implementation (CSIVI) of the Peace Agreement signed with the extinct Colombian Armed Forces (FARC).

According to experts, postponing the commision that was about to expire in January 2021 is another cynical attempt made by President Ivan Duque to make people believe that he is committed to achieving peace in Colombia.

Presidential advisor Emilio Archila, however, vowed that Duque does intend "to maintain, as he has done to date, the agreement's implementation."

Colombia used to be a safe place for the citizens until the government started keeping silent on brutality and massacre going on.

Genocide against social leaders, environmentalists, human rights defenders and signatories of the peace accords.#ColombianLivesMatter#Colombia pic.twitter.com/JuIy3a7jyU — Anonymous (@AnonGeneralwire) November 16, 2020

This statement unleashed anger among FARC representatives who denounced that Duque has "tear the agreement to shreds" instead of enforcing peace.

After the meeting, militants requested a reunion with the president to establish a plan to stop for good the systematic killing of ex-combatants. In 2020, at least 747 former guerrillas and social leaders have been killed.

"We need a real plan that considers the country's reality, as it stops the violence and insecurity of the peace signatories and guarantees a stable and lasting peace," FARC stated.

Essential agreements remain to be fulfilled, such as those related to agrarian and political reforms, paramilitary dismantling, and crop substitution.