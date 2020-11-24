Colombia's Peace Agreement Reaches 4 Years Amid Violence

"Colombia can only achieve peace through reconciliation," ex-President Santos said.

This November 24 marks the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Peace Agreement between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). This anniversary, however, occurs amid a growing increase in violence against former combatants.

"Colombia can only achieve peace through reconciliation, as urged by Pope Francis in his visit to the country a few months after the signing," Colombia's former President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) said.

"The hatreds accumulated over so long, the thirst for revenge, and the inability of many to forgive are the main obstacles to reconciliation."

In 2016, his administration and FARC representatives signed the Peace Agreement to end 52 years of armed conflict. Since that date, however, over 240 former guerrillas have been killed.

"It is possible to stop the constant killing of former combatants. It only requires more efficiency from the Armed Forces, more justice, and political will to enforce the Agreement," Santos assured.

the conflict is continuing in #Colombia thanks to government inaction and lack of implementing peace agreement, causing thousands of people endless suffering and hopelessness. https://t.co/NTuXKyW73o — Christian Visnes (@chrivis) November 24, 2020

He attributes the increase in violence to drug-trafficking gangs, which are not made up of FARC dissidents. "Over 94 percent of the over 13,000 combatants who demobilized in 2016 respect the peace process," he reported. According to experts, since President Ivan Duque took office in 2018, the country's security indicators have deteriorated. "This is not a consequence of the Peace Agreement but a result of these new criminal groups, which must be fought with strength," Santos urged.