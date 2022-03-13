Colombia: Foreign Electoral Observers Warn About Irregularities

Among other anomalies, citizens have denounced "vote-buying", the fall of the website with electoral information, and episodes of violence.

On Sunday, about 39 million Colombians go to the polls to elect the new members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, among whom are 16 lawmakers who will occupy the "peace seats" in the Lower House that are reserved for victims of the armed conflict. The electoral process will take place in Colombian territory from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm.

On this day, citizens will also take part in primary elections to choose the candidates who will participate in the May 29 presidential elections. Below are the main developments of these electoral processes as they happen.

MARCH 13

.

International observers warn about electoral irregularities. In its first report, the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) highlighted that election day was marked by some "not very positive factors" such as difficulties in Civil Registry's tech infrastructure, since 181 reports had been received on possible irregularities in its application.

Many citizens were also unable to vote easily due to the relocation of polling stations in El Encanto, Amazonas, El Resguardo, la Voragine, and Arauquita. It was confirmed that authorities did not provide citizens with cards to vote in the primary presidential elections in six municipalities where the “Peace Seats” are located.

Sahagun city electoral authorities attempt to induce vote. In the primary elections of presidential candidates, they refused to give citizens ballots with the candidates of the Historical Pact, alleging that this leftist coalition did not have representatives in the Lower House.

The CNR and public institutions activate a security plan. This initiative seeks to counteract the high flow of attacks towards the Civil National Register's website and the Info Votantes app. The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) recalled that none of these platforms is linked to the voting counting software, which has not presented flaws.

Citizens reject that CNR arbitrarily changed their voting center. "Citizens cannot denounce this situation because there is no physical or digital information about polling stations," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez stressed, recalling that the Info Votante app and the CNR web page continue to be down.

Unknown criminals block roads in the La Guajira department. Journalist Katia Salim pointed out that such action represents an "electoral crime", for it seeks to prevent citizens from attending polling stations.

The murder of social leaders in Colombia put into global context: pic.twitter.com/6AsURxBIVg — Gideon Long (@gideon_long) March 4, 2022

The Civil National Register (CNR) web page and Info Voters app are down. This situation prevents citizens from consulting in which polling station they should vote.

"Dear CNR President Alexander Vega, it is your duty to ensure that citizens have easy and timely access to registration information and polling stations. Please fulfill that elementary guarantee," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez stated.

The National Police Director Jorge Vargas urged citizens to vote as early as possible. Heavy rainfall has been registered across the national territory.

President Ivan Duque casts his vote at Bolivar Square polling station in Bogota. "I want to congratulate electoral authorities, security officials, and international observers for having worked so hard to have this true celebration of democracy," he said.

Besides welcoming that the victims of the armed conflict participate in this process, he urged all citizens to denounce any attempt of vote coercion or fraud. “Let these elections be an opportunity to reflect on and reject polarization in our society,” the President stated.

Over 240,000 security agents will monitor the elections. The electoral authorities installed 110,758 polling stations in the national territory and 1,251 polling stations abroad. The security of the voting sites will be protected by over 240,000 public agents, who will also protect some 180 electoral observers from 35 countries.

Alcohol ban started on Saturday. Bogota will take extreme security measures to facilitate the vote of almost 6 million citizens. In this city and throughout the Colombian territory, people are prohibited from drinking alcohol from Saturday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. until Monday, March 14 at 6:00 a.m.