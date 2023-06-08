Colombia-ELN's 3rd Cycle of Peace Negotiations Culminates

During negotiations, the ELN has called for a "national, bilateral ceasefire," which should include "parastatal forces and criminal groups."

On Thursday, the Cuban authorities announced the culmination of the third cycle of negotiations between the Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which was taking place in Havana.

"We hopefully accompany five weeks of hard work between the parties. There is a firm path towards peace," said Eugenio Martinez, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's Latin America director.

This cycle of talks began in the first week of May and will conclude today with a closing ceremony to which Colombian President Gustavo Petro is expected to attend.

"I am going to Cuba for something that can be very important for the Colombian history. I am going to sign a paper that can mean the beginning without retreat of an era of peace," he said

Given that this is the first time that Petro has followed a closing round of negotiations, the press has expectations of the long-awaited announcement of the bilateral ceasefire.

Colombians have taken to the streets en masse across the country in the face of a looming right-wing coup and to support President Gustavo Petro's reforms. 400 political leaders worldwide signed a statement warning, “A soft coup is underway in Colombia.” #ALasCallesPorColombia pic.twitter.com/Ze0SoD6Gsu — red. (@redstreamnet) June 8, 2023

During negotiations, the ELN has called for a "national, bilateral ceasefire," which should include "parastatal forces and criminal groups." This ceasefire would be preliminary because the final one would be achieved only with the final agreement.

For its part, the Colombian government considers that the ceasefire should have a limited geographical limitation in order to be verifiable.

It should also cover hostilities and harm against the civilian population such as threats, confinement, forced displacement, and the recruitment of minors.

The peace talks began in November 2022 in Caracas, where the parties agreed to promote humanitarian relief in some of the regions hardest hit by the armed conflict.

The second cycle of talks, held between February and March in Mexico City, concluded with the government's recognition of the ELN's political status as a "rebel armed organization."